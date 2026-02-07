Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aurva Data Security Posture Management is a commercial data security posture management tool by Aurva. Fortra DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Fortra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aurva Data Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unclassified data will find value in Aurva Data Security Posture Management because it actually maps data flows and surfaces shadow AI exposure instead of just cataloging tables. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including the often-neglected Incident Analysis and Supply Chain Risk Management areas, which means you get response and forensics alongside discovery. Skip this if your team needs deep application-layer protection or has already locked down data access through identity controls; Aurva assumes you're starting from chaos and plays strongest in the discovery-to-classification phase.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unclassified data will find value in Fortra DSPM's discovery speed; it cuts through shadow data faster than most competitors because the classification engine doesn't require manual tagging to get started. The tool maps to ID.AM and PR.DS effectively, meaning you get asset inventory and data protection controls working together from day one. Skip this if your organization needs deep API security or application-layer data loss prevention; Fortra DSPM excels at finding and protecting data at rest, not in transit across microservices.
DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and security monitoring
DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and protecting sensitive data
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Common questions about comparing Aurva Data Security Posture Management vs Fortra DSPM for your data security posture management needs.
Aurva Data Security Posture Management: DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and security monitoring. built by Aurva. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification, Database activity monitoring, Data flow monitoring..
Fortra DSPM: DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and protecting sensitive data. built by Fortra..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurva Data Security Posture Management is developed by Aurva. Fortra DSPM is developed by Fortra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aurva Data Security Posture Management and Fortra DSPM serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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