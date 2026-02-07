Aurva Data Security Posture Management: DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and security monitoring. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification, Database activity monitoring, Data flow monitoring..

AvePoint Confidence Platform: Platform for digital workplace data governance, security, and management. built by AvePoint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized data orchestration across cloud and self-hosted systems, Automated enforcement of business and IT policies, Information lifecycle management..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.