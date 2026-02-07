Aurva Access Monitoring: Access monitoring platform for databases, data flows, and AI systems. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Identity Security (AccessIQ)..

AvePoint Confidence Platform: Platform for digital workplace data governance, security, and management. built by AvePoint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized data orchestration across cloud and self-hosted systems, Automated enforcement of business and IT policies, Information lifecycle management..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.