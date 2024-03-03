Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aurora Incident Response is a free incident response tool. StrangeBee TheHive is a commercial incident response tool by StrangeBee. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best incident response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Small incident response teams and solo practitioners who need to track findings and tasks during investigations will get the most from Aurora Incident Response, especially because it's free and requires no infrastructure investment to get started. The tool has 1,062 GitHub stars and solves the core documentation problem: keeping forensic findings and remediation tasks in one place instead of scattered across spreadsheets and Slack. Skip this if you need automated evidence collection, timeline reconstruction, or integration with your SIEM; Aurora is documentation-first, not collection-first.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs managing high-volume incident workflows will get the most from StrangeBee TheHive because it treats case management as a first-class problem, not an afterthought bolted onto a SOAR platform. The platform covers NIST RS.MA, RS.AN, and RS.CO across investigation and response coordination, with hybrid deployment letting you keep sensitive cases on-premises while running cloud instances for lower-sensitivity work. Skip this if your team needs heavy automation first and case tracking second; TheHive pairs best with Cortex for orchestration, and organizations expecting a single integrated platform without additional components will find themselves managing two systems.
Open-source IR documentation tool for tracking findings, tasks, and timelines.
Security case management platform for SOCs, CERTs, and CSIRTs
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Common questions about comparing Aurora Incident Response vs StrangeBee TheHive for your incident response needs.
Aurora Incident Response: Open-source IR documentation tool for tracking findings, tasks, and timelines. Core capabilities include Findings tracking and management, Task management during investigations, Lateral movement visualization..
StrangeBee TheHive: Security case management platform for SOCs, CERTs, and CSIRTs. built by StrangeBee. Core capabilities include Security case management, Incident response workflow management, Threat visibility dashboard..
Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurora Incident Response differentiates with Findings tracking and management, Task management during investigations, Lateral movement visualization. StrangeBee TheHive differentiates with Security case management, Incident response workflow management, Threat visibility dashboard.
Aurora Incident Response is open-source with 1,062 GitHub stars. StrangeBee TheHive is developed by StrangeBee. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aurora Incident Response integrates with MISP, VirusTotal. StrangeBee TheHive integrates with Cortex. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aurora Incident Response and StrangeBee TheHive serve similar Incident Response use cases: both are Incident Response tools, both cover Case Management. Key differences: Aurora Incident Response is Free while StrangeBee TheHive is Commercial, Aurora Incident Response is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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