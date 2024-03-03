Aurora Incident Response: Open-source IR documentation tool for tracking findings, tasks, and timelines. Core capabilities include Findings tracking and management, Task management during investigations, Lateral movement visualization..

Spacewalk AI: AI platform for incident response: timeline automation, reporting & team sync. built by Spacewalk AI. Core capabilities include AI-generated investigation timelines with automatic extraction of IPs, hashes, domains, and timestamps, Browser extension for one-click capture of queries and results from security tools, CLI tool that accepts piped terminal output into the investigation workspace..

Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.