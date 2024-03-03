Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aurora Incident Response is a free incident response tool. Spacewalk AI is a commercial incident response tool by Spacewalk AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best incident response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Small incident response teams and solo practitioners who need to track findings and tasks during investigations will get the most from Aurora Incident Response, especially because it's free and requires no infrastructure investment to get started. The tool has 1,062 GitHub stars and solves the core documentation problem: keeping forensic findings and remediation tasks in one place instead of scattered across spreadsheets and Slack. Skip this if you need automated evidence collection, timeline reconstruction, or integration with your SIEM; Aurora is documentation-first, not collection-first.
Open-source IR documentation tool for tracking findings, tasks, and timelines.
AI platform for incident response: timeline automation, reporting & team sync.
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Common questions about comparing Aurora Incident Response vs Spacewalk AI for your incident response needs.
Aurora Incident Response: Open-source IR documentation tool for tracking findings, tasks, and timelines. Core capabilities include Findings tracking and management, Task management during investigations, Lateral movement visualization..
Spacewalk AI: AI platform for incident response: timeline automation, reporting & team sync. built by Spacewalk AI. Core capabilities include AI-generated investigation timelines with automatic extraction of IPs, hashes, domains, and timestamps, Browser extension for one-click capture of queries and results from security tools, CLI tool that accepts piped terminal output into the investigation workspace..
Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurora Incident Response differentiates with Findings tracking and management, Task management during investigations, Lateral movement visualization. Spacewalk AI differentiates with AI-generated investigation timelines with automatic extraction of IPs, hashes, domains, and timestamps, Browser extension for one-click capture of queries and results from security tools, CLI tool that accepts piped terminal output into the investigation workspace.
Aurora Incident Response is open-source with 1,062 GitHub stars. Spacewalk AI is developed by Spacewalk AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aurora Incident Response integrates with MISP, VirusTotal. Spacewalk AI integrates with Splunk, CrowdStrike, Slack, Jira, Zoom and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aurora Incident Response and Spacewalk AI serve similar Incident Response use cases: both are Incident Response tools, both cover Investigation, MITRE Attack, Case Management. Key differences: Aurora Incident Response is Free while Spacewalk AI is Commercial, Aurora Incident Response is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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