Allgress Simplified Incident Management: Incident management platform for tracking and responding to security incidents. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Centralized document collection with information gathering templates, Full lifecycle incident management (submission, investigation, handling, response, remediation), Incident triage and coordination workflow..

Spacewalk AI: AI platform for incident response: timeline automation, reporting & team sync. built by Spacewalk AI. Core capabilities include AI-generated investigation timelines with automatic extraction of IPs, hashes, domains, and timestamps, Browser extension for one-click capture of queries and results from security tools, CLI tool that accepts piped terminal output into the investigation workspace..

Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.