Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allgress Simplified Incident Management is a commercial incident response tool by Allgress. Spacewalk AI is a commercial incident response tool by Spacewalk AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best incident response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Allgress Simplified Incident Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented incident workflows will see the fastest value from Allgress Simplified Incident Management because it collects and coordinates response activity in one place without forcing process redesigns. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle across RS.MA, RS.AN, RS.CO, and RS.MI of NIST CSF 2.0, with federated chat and built-in notifications that actually get stakeholders talking during an incident rather than hunting through email chains. Skip this if you need deep forensic automation or integration with your existing SOAR; Allgress is strong at triage and coordination but light on investigation acceleration.
Incident management platform for tracking and responding to security incidents
AI platform for incident response: timeline automation, reporting & team sync.
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Common questions about comparing Allgress Simplified Incident Management vs Spacewalk AI for your incident response needs.
Allgress Simplified Incident Management: Incident management platform for tracking and responding to security incidents. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Centralized document collection with information gathering templates, Full lifecycle incident management (submission, investigation, handling, response, remediation), Incident triage and coordination workflow..
Spacewalk AI: AI platform for incident response: timeline automation, reporting & team sync. built by Spacewalk AI. Core capabilities include AI-generated investigation timelines with automatic extraction of IPs, hashes, domains, and timestamps, Browser extension for one-click capture of queries and results from security tools, CLI tool that accepts piped terminal output into the investigation workspace..
Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allgress Simplified Incident Management differentiates with Centralized document collection with information gathering templates, Full lifecycle incident management (submission, investigation, handling, response, remediation), Incident triage and coordination workflow. Spacewalk AI differentiates with AI-generated investigation timelines with automatic extraction of IPs, hashes, domains, and timestamps, Browser extension for one-click capture of queries and results from security tools, CLI tool that accepts piped terminal output into the investigation workspace.
Allgress Simplified Incident Management is developed by Allgress. Spacewalk AI is developed by Spacewalk AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allgress Simplified Incident Management integrates with Allgress Risk Register. Spacewalk AI integrates with Splunk, CrowdStrike, Slack, Jira, Zoom and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Allgress Simplified Incident Management and Spacewalk AI serve similar Incident Response use cases: both are Incident Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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