Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aurora Incident Response is a free incident response tool. INCIDENTS is a free incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best incident response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Small incident response teams and solo practitioners who need to track findings and tasks during investigations will get the most from Aurora Incident Response, especially because it's free and requires no infrastructure investment to get started. The tool has 1,062 GitHub stars and solves the core documentation problem: keeping forensic findings and remediation tasks in one place instead of scattered across spreadsheets and Slack. Skip this if you need automated evidence collection, timeline reconstruction, or integration with your SIEM; Aurora is documentation-first, not collection-first.
Incident response teams without deep containerization expertise will appreciate INCIDENTS for its friction-free deployment; Docker-based installation means you're running local forensics within minutes instead of wrestling with infrastructure prerequisites. The tool is genuinely free with active GitHub development (69 stars), which matters for budget-constrained teams evaluating whether to build or buy. Skip this if you need enterprise SLA support or integration into a broader SOAR platform; INCIDENTS solves the immediate problem of fast, accessible incident investigation, not orchestration across your entire detection and response stack.
Open-source IR documentation tool for tracking findings, tasks, and timelines.
Web-based tool for incident response with easy local installation using Docker.
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Common questions about comparing Aurora Incident Response vs INCIDENTS for your incident response needs.
Aurora Incident Response: Open-source IR documentation tool for tracking findings, tasks, and timelines. Core capabilities include Findings tracking and management, Task management during investigations, Lateral movement visualization..
INCIDENTS: Web-based tool for incident response with easy local installation using Docker..
Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurora Incident Response and INCIDENTS serve similar Incident Response use cases: both are Incident Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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