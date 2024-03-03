Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aurora Incident Response is a free incident response tool. GRR Rapid Response is a free incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best incident response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Small incident response teams and solo practitioners who need to track findings and tasks during investigations will get the most from Aurora Incident Response, especially because it's free and requires no infrastructure investment to get started. The tool has 1,062 GitHub stars and solves the core documentation problem: keeping forensic findings and remediation tasks in one place instead of scattered across spreadsheets and Slack. Skip this if you need automated evidence collection, timeline reconstruction, or integration with your SIEM; Aurora is documentation-first, not collection-first. Incident response teams without budget for commercial EDR will get the most from GRR Rapid Response, a free framework that performs memory acquisition and artifact analysis on live Windows systems faster than manual approaches. The 5,047 GitHub stars and active community mean you're not betting on abandoned code. Skip this if your team needs GUI-driven workflows or cross-platform support; GRR is Python-based CLI work, and it prioritizes forensic depth over ease of use.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Small incident response teams and solo practitioners who need to track findings and tasks during investigations will get the most from Aurora Incident Response, especially because it's free and requires no infrastructure investment to get started. The tool has 1,062 GitHub stars and solves the core documentation problem: keeping forensic findings and remediation tasks in one place instead of scattered across spreadsheets and Slack. Skip this if you need automated evidence collection, timeline reconstruction, or integration with your SIEM; Aurora is documentation-first, not collection-first.
Incident response teams without budget for commercial EDR will get the most from GRR Rapid Response, a free framework that performs memory acquisition and artifact analysis on live Windows systems faster than manual approaches. The 5,047 GitHub stars and active community mean you're not betting on abandoned code. Skip this if your team needs GUI-driven workflows or cross-platform support; GRR is Python-based CLI work, and it prioritizes forensic depth over ease of use.
Open-source IR documentation tool for tracking findings, tasks, and timelines.
Incident response framework focused on remote live forensics
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Common questions about comparing Aurora Incident Response vs GRR Rapid Response for your incident response needs.
Aurora Incident Response: Open-source IR documentation tool for tracking findings, tasks, and timelines. Core capabilities include Findings tracking and management, Task management during investigations, Lateral movement visualization..
GRR Rapid Response: Incident response framework focused on remote live forensics..
Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurora Incident Response is open-source with 1,062 GitHub stars. GRR Rapid Response is open-source with 5,047 GitHub stars. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Aurora Incident Response and GRR Rapid Response serve similar Incident Response use cases: both are Incident Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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