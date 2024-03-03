Aurora Incident Response: Open-source IR documentation tool for tracking findings, tasks, and timelines. Core capabilities include Findings tracking and management, Task management during investigations, Lateral movement visualization..

Elcomsoft Mobile Forensic Bundle: Mobile forensic bundle for physical, logical & OTA acquisition of iOS/Android/cloud. built by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Core capabilities include Physical, logical, and over-the-air acquisition of iOS devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch), iCloud acquisition with or without Apple ID password using binary authentication tokens, Two-factor authentication support and bypass for iCloud acquisition using binary tokens..

Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.