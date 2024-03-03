Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aurora Incident Response is a free incident response tool. Elcomsoft Mobile Forensic Bundle is a commercial digital forensics tool by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best incident response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Small incident response teams and solo practitioners who need to track findings and tasks during investigations will get the most from Aurora Incident Response, especially because it's free and requires no infrastructure investment to get started. The tool has 1,062 GitHub stars and solves the core documentation problem: keeping forensic findings and remediation tasks in one place instead of scattered across spreadsheets and Slack. Skip this if you need automated evidence collection, timeline reconstruction, or integration with your SIEM; Aurora is documentation-first, not collection-first.
Elcomsoft Mobile Forensic Bundle
Mid-market and enterprise forensic teams investigating iOS and Android devices need Elcomsoft Mobile Forensic Bundle for its ability to extract evidence from locked devices without a passcode using existing lockdown records, a capability most competitors require jailbreaking or full device compromise to match. The tool covers both NIST RS.AN incident analysis and ID.RA risk assessment functions, with particular strength in iCloud extraction using binary authentication tokens that bypass two-factor authentication entirely. Skip this if your investigations focus primarily on Windows or Mac endpoints; the mobile forensics depth here comes at the cost of cross-platform flexibility.
Open-source IR documentation tool for tracking findings, tasks, and timelines.
Mobile forensic bundle for physical, logical & OTA acquisition of iOS/Android/cloud.
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Common questions about comparing Aurora Incident Response vs Elcomsoft Mobile Forensic Bundle for your incident response needs.
Aurora Incident Response: Open-source IR documentation tool for tracking findings, tasks, and timelines. Core capabilities include Findings tracking and management, Task management during investigations, Lateral movement visualization..
Elcomsoft Mobile Forensic Bundle: Mobile forensic bundle for physical, logical & OTA acquisition of iOS/Android/cloud. built by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Core capabilities include Physical, logical, and over-the-air acquisition of iOS devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch), iCloud acquisition with or without Apple ID password using binary authentication tokens, Two-factor authentication support and bypass for iCloud acquisition using binary tokens..
Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurora Incident Response differentiates with Findings tracking and management, Task management during investigations, Lateral movement visualization. Elcomsoft Mobile Forensic Bundle differentiates with Physical, logical, and over-the-air acquisition of iOS devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch), iCloud acquisition with or without Apple ID password using binary authentication tokens, Two-factor authentication support and bypass for iCloud acquisition using binary tokens.
Aurora Incident Response is open-source with 1,062 GitHub stars. Elcomsoft Mobile Forensic Bundle is developed by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aurora Incident Response integrates with MISP, VirusTotal. Elcomsoft Mobile Forensic Bundle integrates with iCloud, Google Account, Windows Phone, Windows 10 Mobile, iTunes. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aurora Incident Response and Elcomsoft Mobile Forensic Bundle serve similar Incident Response use cases. Key differences: Aurora Incident Response is Free while Elcomsoft Mobile Forensic Bundle is Commercial, Aurora Incident Response is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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