Aurora Incident Response: Open-source IR documentation tool for tracking findings, tasks, and timelines. Core capabilities include Findings tracking and management, Task management during investigations, Lateral movement visualization..

Command Zero Platform: AI-augmented platform for SOC investigations, threat hunting & IR. built by Command Zero. Core capabilities include Embedded expert knowledge and industry best practice content for investigations, Dynamic playbooks (facets) for automating investigative steps, LLM-assisted interaction with connected security and non-security systems..

Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.