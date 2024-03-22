Mobile app security teams protecting Android applications against runtime exploitation will find value in Aurasium's bytecode rewriting approach, which injects monitoring directly into APK files rather than relying on OS-level hooks that attackers can bypass. The tool is free and open source with active GitHub development, making it viable for resource-constrained teams or those building custom enforcement policies into their app pipelines. Skip this if you need enterprise support, out-of-the-box threat intelligence, or protection for iOS; Aurasium is a framework for teams comfortable with technical customization and integration work.

Hooker

Android security teams doing hands-on threat hunting and reverse engineering will get the most from Hooker because it lets you intercept and inspect API calls in real time without modifying source code, giving you visibility into runtime behavior that static analysis misses. The open-source model and 415 GitHub stars mean the framework has active community validation and you're not locked into vendor timelines for Android version support. Skip this if you need mobile app security at scale across iOS and Android or automated policy enforcement; Hooker is a developer tool for deep inspection, not a compliance platform.