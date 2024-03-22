Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aurasium is a free mobile app security tool. Hooker is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams protecting Android applications against runtime exploitation will find value in Aurasium's bytecode rewriting approach, which injects monitoring directly into APK files rather than relying on OS-level hooks that attackers can bypass. The tool is free and open source with active GitHub development, making it viable for resource-constrained teams or those building custom enforcement policies into their app pipelines. Skip this if you need enterprise support, out-of-the-box threat intelligence, or protection for iOS; Aurasium is a framework for teams comfortable with technical customization and integration work.
Android security teams doing hands-on threat hunting and reverse engineering will get the most from Hooker because it lets you intercept and inspect API calls in real time without modifying source code, giving you visibility into runtime behavior that static analysis misses. The open-source model and 415 GitHub stars mean the framework has active community validation and you're not locked into vendor timelines for Android version support. Skip this if you need mobile app security at scale across iOS and Android or automated policy enforcement; Hooker is a developer tool for deep inspection, not a compliance platform.
A security policy enforcement framework for Android applications that uses bytecode rewriting and in-place reference monitoring to inject security controls into APK files.
An open-source dynamic analysis framework that intercepts and monitors API calls in Android applications using the Android Substrate framework.
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Common questions about comparing Aurasium vs Hooker for your mobile app security needs.
Aurasium: A security policy enforcement framework for Android applications that uses bytecode rewriting and in-place reference monitoring to inject security controls into APK files..
Hooker: An open-source dynamic analysis framework that intercepts and monitors API calls in Android applications using the Android Substrate framework..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurasium and Hooker serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Open Source, Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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