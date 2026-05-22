Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aurascape is a commercial ai spm tool by Aurascape. Zscaler AI is a commercial ai spm tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying Microsoft Copilot at scale need Zscaler AI to stop data exfiltration through generative AI before it becomes your next breach vector. The platform combines inline prompt inspection with full audit trails of user interactions, giving you the visibility and control that Copilot's native governance leaves open; NIST PR.DS and PR.AA coverage confirms the data security and access control backbone is there. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on AI assistants or lacks the security ops bandwidth to tune granular AI usage policies; you'll overengineer for problems that don't exist yet.
AI security platform for visibility & control over enterprise AI app usage.
AI security platform protecting against data loss, attacks, and AI threats
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Common questions about comparing Aurascape vs Zscaler AI for your ai spm needs.
Aurascape: AI security platform for visibility & control over enterprise AI app usage. built by Aurascape. Core capabilities include AI application discovery and visibility, Sensitive data protection for AI interactions, AI usage policy enforcement..
Zscaler AI: AI security platform protecting against data loss, attacks, and AI threats. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include AI application and assistant visibility, Granular policy controls for AI access and usage, AI isolation to prevent data sharing..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurascape differentiates with AI application discovery and visibility, Sensitive data protection for AI interactions, AI usage policy enforcement. Zscaler AI differentiates with AI application and assistant visibility, Granular policy controls for AI access and usage, AI isolation to prevent data sharing.
Aurascape is developed by Aurascape. Zscaler AI is developed by Zscaler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aurascape and Zscaler AI serve similar AI SPM use cases: both are AI SPM tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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