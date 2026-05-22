Aurascape: AI security platform for visibility & control over enterprise AI app usage. built by Aurascape. Core capabilities include AI application discovery and visibility, Sensitive data protection for AI interactions, AI usage policy enforcement..

Zscaler AI: AI security platform protecting against data loss, attacks, and AI threats. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include AI application and assistant visibility, Granular policy controls for AI access and usage, AI isolation to prevent data sharing..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.