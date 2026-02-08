Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Posture Management is a commercial ai spm tool by Zenity. Zscaler AI is a commercial ai spm tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Security Posture Management
Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying Microsoft Copilot at scale need Zscaler AI to stop data exfiltration through generative AI before it becomes your next breach vector. The platform combines inline prompt inspection with full audit trails of user interactions, giving you the visibility and control that Copilot's native governance leaves open; NIST PR.DS and PR.AA coverage confirms the data security and access control backbone is there. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on AI assistants or lacks the security ops bandwidth to tune granular AI usage policies; you'll overengineer for problems that don't exist yet.
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
AI security platform protecting against data loss, attacks, and AI threats
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Posture Management vs Zscaler AI for your ai spm needs.
AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..
Zscaler AI: AI security platform protecting against data loss, attacks, and AI threats. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include AI application and assistant visibility, Granular policy controls for AI access and usage, AI isolation to prevent data sharing..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Posture Management differentiates with AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM). Zscaler AI differentiates with AI application and assistant visibility, Granular policy controls for AI access and usage, AI isolation to prevent data sharing.
AI Security Posture Management is developed by Zenity. Zscaler AI is developed by Zscaler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Posture Management and Zscaler AI serve similar AI SPM use cases: both are AI SPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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