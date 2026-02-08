AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..

Zscaler AI: AI security platform protecting against data loss, attacks, and AI threats. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include AI application and assistant visibility, Granular policy controls for AI access and usage, AI isolation to prevent data sharing..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.