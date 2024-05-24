Aura Antivirus vs Bitdefender GravityZone Platform

Choosing between Aura Antivirus and Bitdefender GravityZone Platform for your endpoint protection platform needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Aura Antivirus: Antivirus software with real-time malware protection for Windows and macOS

Bitdefender GravityZone Platform: Unified security platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and MDR capabilities