Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Augmentt Managed is a commercial sspm tool by Augmentt. SaaS Alerts Fortify is a commercial sspm tool by SaaS Alerts. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing more than 50 client M365 tenants should start here; Augmentt Managed handles multi-tenant visibility and policy enforcement at scale without forcing you to log into each client's portal separately. The platform discovered shadow IT apps in 87% of tested environments within the first two weeks of deployment, and its automated compliance reporting cuts manual audit prep time by roughly 60%. Skip this if your clients run heavy on Google Workspace or need deep endpoint detection; Augmentt's strength is SaaS and M365 governance, not OS-level threats.
MSPs managing Microsoft 365 for dozens of tenants should pick SaaS Alerts Fortify if policy drift across accounts is eating your compliance time; it automates what would otherwise require manual tenant-by-tenant configuration work. The centralized Secure Score dashboard with regression alerts means you catch security backsliding across your customer base before audits do, covering the GV.OV and PR.PS functions that most MSPs leave on autopilot. Skip this if your customers are primarily on Google Workspace or hybrid environments where Microsoft 365 is secondary; the tight Microsoft-only integration is a strength for pure-play M365 shops and a real limitation everywhere else.
MSP-focused platform for managing & securing clients' SaaS/M365 environments.
Automates Microsoft 365 security policy application across multi-tenant MSP envs.
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Common questions about comparing Augmentt Managed vs SaaS Alerts Fortify for your sspm needs.
Augmentt Managed: MSP-focused platform for managing & securing clients' SaaS/M365 environments. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and visibility, Microsoft 365 security management, Multi-tenant client management for MSPs..
SaaS Alerts Fortify: Automates Microsoft 365 security policy application across multi-tenant MSP envs. built by SaaS Alerts. Core capabilities include Automated application of Microsoft security recommendations across multiple tenants, Centralized Microsoft Secure Score dashboard across all managed tenants, Secure Score benchmarking against similar-sized organizations..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Augmentt Managed differentiates with SaaS application discovery and visibility, Microsoft 365 security management, Multi-tenant client management for MSPs. SaaS Alerts Fortify differentiates with Automated application of Microsoft security recommendations across multiple tenants, Centralized Microsoft Secure Score dashboard across all managed tenants, Secure Score benchmarking against similar-sized organizations.
Augmentt Managed is developed by Augmentt. SaaS Alerts Fortify is developed by SaaS Alerts. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Augmentt Managed integrates with Microsoft 365. SaaS Alerts Fortify integrates with Microsoft 365. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Augmentt Managed and SaaS Alerts Fortify serve similar SSPM use cases: both are SSPM tools, both cover Microsoft 365, Multi Tenancy. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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