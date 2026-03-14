Augmentt Managed: MSP-focused platform for managing & securing clients' SaaS/M365 environments. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and visibility, Microsoft 365 security management, Multi-tenant client management for MSPs..

SaaS Alerts Fortify: Automates Microsoft 365 security policy application across multi-tenant MSP envs. built by SaaS Alerts. Core capabilities include Automated application of Microsoft security recommendations across multiple tenants, Centralized Microsoft Secure Score dashboard across all managed tenants, Secure Score benchmarking against similar-sized organizations..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.