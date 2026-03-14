Augmentt Intune Autopilot: Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment..

Springdel Springmatic: Edge-first MDM/EMM platform for managing enterprise device fleets at scale. built by Springdel. Core capabilities include AI-driven Declarative Device Management (DDM) for policy updates and compliance, Device provisioning and policy management across smartphones, rugged devices, kiosks, and wearables, On-device logic that enforces policies without constant backend connectivity..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.