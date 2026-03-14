Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Augmentt Engage Autopilot is a commercial sspm tool by Augmentt. Octiga is a commercial sspm tool by Octiga. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing Microsoft 365 across dozens or hundreds of client tenants should pick Augmentt Engage Autopilot because it actually stops security policy drift instead of just reporting it. The tool combines automated enforcement with continuous monitoring across multi-tenant environments, which means your junior techs aren't manually re-applying the same policies every quarter. Skip this if you're a single-tenant organization or you need coverage beyond M365; Augmentt is built specifically for the MSP scaling problem, not the generalist CSPM buyer.
MSPs managing Microsoft 365 for multiple customers need Octiga because it applies security baselines across tenants from a single dashboard, eliminating the manual baseline work that scales poorly across clients. The tool handles auto-remediation of M365 misconfigurations 24/7 and covers the full tenant stack, Exchange Online through Intune, which means fewer security gaps slip past your annual audits. Skip this if your customers are mostly on-premises Exchange or if you need detection and response capabilities beyond M365; Octiga is posture management, not threat hunting.
MSP-focused tool automating M365 security policy enforcement and drift remediation.
Multi-tenant M365 security monitoring, baselines & remediation for MSPs.
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Common questions about comparing Augmentt Engage Autopilot vs Octiga for your sspm needs.
Augmentt Engage Autopilot: MSP-focused tool automating M365 security policy enforcement and drift remediation. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated security policy enforcement across Microsoft 365 tenants, Policy drift detection and auto-remediation, Multi-tenant management for MSPs..
Octiga: Multi-tenant M365 security monitoring, baselines & remediation for MSPs. built by Octiga. Core capabilities include Best-practice M365 security baseline templates (Exchange Online, Entra ID, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, Intune), Multi-tenant security standardization and management from a single dashboard, Threat detection via Microsoft 365 Unified Audit Log with traffic light alert system..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Augmentt Engage Autopilot differentiates with Automated security policy enforcement across Microsoft 365 tenants, Policy drift detection and auto-remediation, Multi-tenant management for MSPs. Octiga differentiates with Best-practice M365 security baseline templates (Exchange Online, Entra ID, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, Intune), Multi-tenant security standardization and management from a single dashboard, Threat detection via Microsoft 365 Unified Audit Log with traffic light alert system.
Augmentt Engage Autopilot is developed by Augmentt. Octiga is developed by Octiga. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Augmentt Engage Autopilot integrates with Microsoft 365. Octiga integrates with Microsoft 365, Exchange Online, Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Augmentt Engage Autopilot and Octiga serve similar SSPM use cases: both are SSPM tools, both cover Microsoft 365, Multi Tenancy, Security Reporting. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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