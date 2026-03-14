Augmentt Engage Autopilot: MSP-focused tool automating M365 security policy enforcement and drift remediation. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated security policy enforcement across Microsoft 365 tenants, Policy drift detection and auto-remediation, Multi-tenant management for MSPs..

Octiga: Multi-tenant M365 security monitoring, baselines & remediation for MSPs. built by Octiga. Core capabilities include Best-practice M365 security baseline templates (Exchange Online, Entra ID, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, Intune), Multi-tenant security standardization and management from a single dashboard, Threat detection via Microsoft 365 Unified Audit Log with traffic light alert system..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.