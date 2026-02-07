Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue M365 Security is a commercial sspm tool by AgileBlue. Octiga is a commercial sspm tool by Octiga. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Microsoft 365 security across multiple workloads will find AgileBlue M365 Security worthwhile because it actually catches misconfigurations that break Exchange, Teams, and SharePoint at once instead of requiring separate tools. Continuous monitoring aligned with Microsoft and CISA baselines covers Entra ID through Power Platform, and the risk-based prioritization means you're not drowning in false positives. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response for active threats; AgileBlue prioritizes configuration drift and compliance posture, not incident hunting.
MSPs managing Microsoft 365 for multiple customers need Octiga because it applies security baselines across tenants from a single dashboard, eliminating the manual baseline work that scales poorly across clients. The tool handles auto-remediation of M365 misconfigurations 24/7 and covers the full tenant stack, Exchange Online through Intune, which means fewer security gaps slip past your annual audits. Skip this if your customers are mostly on-premises Exchange or if you need detection and response capabilities beyond M365; Octiga is posture management, not threat hunting.
Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks
Multi-tenant M365 security monitoring, baselines & remediation for MSPs.
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue M365 Security vs Octiga for your sspm needs.
AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..
Octiga: Multi-tenant M365 security monitoring, baselines & remediation for MSPs. built by Octiga. Core capabilities include Best-practice M365 security baseline templates (Exchange Online, Entra ID, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, Intune), Multi-tenant security standardization and management from a single dashboard, Threat detection via Microsoft 365 Unified Audit Log with traffic light alert system..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue M365 Security differentiates with Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices. Octiga differentiates with Best-practice M365 security baseline templates (Exchange Online, Entra ID, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, Intune), Multi-tenant security standardization and management from a single dashboard, Threat detection via Microsoft 365 Unified Audit Log with traffic light alert system.
AgileBlue M365 Security is developed by AgileBlue. Octiga is developed by Octiga. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue M365 Security and Octiga serve similar SSPM use cases: both are SSPM tools, both cover Microsoft 365. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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