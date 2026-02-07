AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..

Octiga: Multi-tenant M365 security monitoring, baselines & remediation for MSPs. built by Octiga. Core capabilities include Best-practice M365 security baseline templates (Exchange Online, Entra ID, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, Intune), Multi-tenant security standardization and management from a single dashboard, Threat detection via Microsoft 365 Unified Audit Log with traffic light alert system..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.