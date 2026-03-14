Augmentt Engage Autopilot

MSPs managing Microsoft 365 across dozens or hundreds of client tenants should pick Augmentt Engage Autopilot because it actually stops security policy drift instead of just reporting it. The tool combines automated enforcement with continuous monitoring across multi-tenant environments, which means your junior techs aren't manually re-applying the same policies every quarter. Skip this if you're a single-tenant organization or you need coverage beyond M365; Augmentt is built specifically for the MSP scaling problem, not the generalist CSPM buyer.