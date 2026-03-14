Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Augmentt Engage Autopilot is a commercial sspm tool by Augmentt. GovernSafe is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by GovernSafe. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing Microsoft 365 across dozens or hundreds of client tenants should pick Augmentt Engage Autopilot because it actually stops security policy drift instead of just reporting it. The tool combines automated enforcement with continuous monitoring across multi-tenant environments, which means your junior techs aren't manually re-applying the same policies every quarter. Skip this if you're a single-tenant organization or you need coverage beyond M365; Augmentt is built specifically for the MSP scaling problem, not the generalist CSPM buyer.
MSP-focused tool automating M365 security policy enforcement and drift remediation.
Multi-cloud governance, compliance, and security platform with AI pentesting.
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Common questions about comparing Augmentt Engage Autopilot vs GovernSafe for your sspm needs.
Augmentt Engage Autopilot: MSP-focused tool automating M365 security policy enforcement and drift remediation. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated security policy enforcement across Microsoft 365 tenants, Policy drift detection and auto-remediation, Multi-tenant management for MSPs..
GovernSafe: Multi-cloud governance, compliance, and security platform with AI pentesting. built by GovernSafe. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud infrastructure mapping and visibility, AI-driven penetration testing, Phishing simulation with AI-generated emails..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Augmentt Engage Autopilot differentiates with Automated security policy enforcement across Microsoft 365 tenants, Policy drift detection and auto-remediation, Multi-tenant management for MSPs. GovernSafe differentiates with Multi-cloud infrastructure mapping and visibility, AI-driven penetration testing, Phishing simulation with AI-generated emails.
Augmentt Engage Autopilot is developed by Augmentt. GovernSafe is developed by GovernSafe. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Augmentt Engage Autopilot integrates with Microsoft 365. GovernSafe integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, AWS, Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Augmentt Engage Autopilot and GovernSafe serve similar SSPM use cases: both cover Microsoft 365, Security Reporting, Microsoft. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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