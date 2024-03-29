Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AuditJS is a free software composition analysis tool. Snyk Open Source is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
JavaScript teams shipping npm packages on tight release cycles should use AuditJS for its zero-friction dependency scanning; it runs offline via command line and integrates directly into CI/CD without vendor lock-in. The tool covers the most common attack vector in Node ecosystems,transitive dependency vulnerabilities,and the 230 GitHub stars reflect active adoption among teams that value simplicity over breadth. Skip AuditJS if you need runtime vulnerability detection, license compliance scanning, or policy enforcement across polyglot codebases; it's deliberately narrow, scanning only declared npm dependencies against known databases.
Development teams and AppSec leaders who need vulnerabilities fixed, not just found, should start with Snyk Open Source; its one-click remediation pull requests with automated upgrades actually get merged, unlike reports that sit in backlogs. The tool covers the full supply chain attack surface through IDE scanning, CI/CD gates, and production monitoring, and its Risk Score reachability analysis cuts noise by deprioritizing unfixable vulnerabilities. Teams already heavy on static analysis or container scanning may find the open source focus redundant, and larger enterprises standardizing on a single vendor SBOM platform should evaluate whether Snyk's point-solution approach fits their consolidation goals.
AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server.
SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing AuditJS vs Snyk Open Source for your software composition analysis needs.
AuditJS: AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server..
Snyk Open Source: SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Software composition analysis for open source dependencies and transitive dependencies, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Score with reachability, exploit maturity, EPSS/CVSS evaluation, Automated vulnerability fixes via one-click pull requests with upgrades and patches..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuditJS is open-source with 230 GitHub stars. Snyk Open Source is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AuditJS and Snyk Open Source serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Open Source. Key differences: AuditJS is Free while Snyk Open Source is Commercial, AuditJS is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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