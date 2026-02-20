Audit Square FREE: Free Windows 10/11 security audit tool that generates a PDF report. built by Audit Square. Core capabilities include Windows 10/11 security audit, PDF report generation, Digitally signed executable client..

CONNECTWISE RMM Automated patch management software: Automated patch management for OS and third-party apps across endpoints. built by ConnectWise, LLC. Core capabilities include Automated patching for Windows operating systems, Third-party application patching for thousands of apps, Customizable patch policies with scheduling and reboot controls..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.