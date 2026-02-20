Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Audit Square FREE is a free vulnerability assessment tool by Audit Square. CONNECTWISE RMM Automated patch management software is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by ConnectWise, LLC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Windows security teams doing baseline compliance checks on small fleets will find value in Audit Square FREE because it delivers fast, signed audit reports without licensing friction or vendor lock-in. The tool runs locally on Windows 10/11 endpoints and generates digitally signed PDFs, which matters for teams that need evidence of security posture assessment but lack budget for commercial tools. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring, remediation workflows, or coverage beyond Windows; Audit Square FREE is a snapshot tool from a one-person shop, not a platform.
CONNECTWISE RMM Automated patch management software
MSB and mid-market IT operations teams should pick ConnectWise RMM Automated Patch Management when patching velocity and compliance reporting matter more than threat hunting; the platform's NOC-tested Windows security updates with approval recommendations and real-time compliance dashboards eliminate the manual triage work that bogs down lean teams. The third-party application patching across thousands of apps handles the messy 80 percent of your attack surface that most patch tools ignore. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability context tied to active exploits or priority scoring; ConnectWise RMM patches what's available, not what's actively being weaponized in your environment.
Free Windows 10/11 security audit tool that generates a PDF report.
Automated patch management for OS and third-party apps across endpoints
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Common questions about comparing Audit Square FREE vs CONNECTWISE RMM Automated patch management software for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Audit Square FREE: Free Windows 10/11 security audit tool that generates a PDF report. built by Audit Square. Core capabilities include Windows 10/11 security audit, PDF report generation, Digitally signed executable client..
CONNECTWISE RMM Automated patch management software: Automated patch management for OS and third-party apps across endpoints. built by ConnectWise, LLC. Core capabilities include Automated patching for Windows operating systems, Third-party application patching for thousands of apps, Customizable patch policies with scheduling and reboot controls..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Audit Square FREE differentiates with Windows 10/11 security audit, PDF report generation, Digitally signed executable client. CONNECTWISE RMM Automated patch management software differentiates with Automated patching for Windows operating systems, Third-party application patching for thousands of apps, Customizable patch policies with scheduling and reboot controls.
Audit Square FREE is developed by Audit Square. CONNECTWISE RMM Automated patch management software is developed by ConnectWise, LLC. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Audit Square FREE and CONNECTWISE RMM Automated patch management software serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools, both cover Windows. Key differences: Audit Square FREE is Free while CONNECTWISE RMM Automated patch management software is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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