AU10TIX KYC & AML Compliance (Canada): KYC/AML identity verification suite for Canadian regulatory compliance. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Document verification for Canadian IDs and driver's licenses (security features, forgery detection, layout/font/image analysis), AML screening with automated monitoring and suspicious transaction alerting, Biometric verification using NIST-rated algorithms..

AU10TIX Reusable Digital ID: Decentralized digital ID platform for reusable, cryptographic identity verification. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Reusable digital identity credentials verified once and shared across platforms, Tamper-proof credential issuance using advanced cryptographic verification, Real-time identity verification to reduce fraud and identity theft risk..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.