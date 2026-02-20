AU10TIX Identity Verification Suite: Automated identity verification platform with biometrics, KYC, and AML screening. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Automated document data extraction (smart capture) supporting physical, digital, VC, and NFC credentials, Real-time identity document verification with 6-8 second processing time, Proof of Address (POA) verification for templated and non-templated documents..

AU10TIX KYC & AML Compliance (Canada): KYC/AML identity verification suite for Canadian regulatory compliance. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Document verification for Canadian IDs and driver's licenses (security features, forgery detection, layout/font/image analysis), AML screening with automated monitoring and suspicious transaction alerting, Biometric verification using NIST-rated algorithms..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.