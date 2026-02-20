AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform: AI-driven identity verification platform with document and liveness checks. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Government-issued ID document capture and validation (passport, driver's license, national ID), Passive liveness detection via selfie to confirm identity match, AI-based identity validation completing in under 8 seconds..

AUTHADA Digital Identity Solution: NFC-based digital identity verification using German eID & EU ID cards. built by AUTHADA. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include NFC-based identity document reading via smartphone, Support for German national identity cards (eID), Support for EU citizen eID cards and residence permits..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.