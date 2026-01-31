Attify Mobile Application Exploitation: Training course for Android and iOS mobile app security testing and exploitation. built by Attify. Core capabilities include Android application security testing and exploitation training, iOS application security testing and exploitation training, Reverse engineering for Android and iOS applications..

drozer: drozer is an open source Android security testing framework that identifies vulnerabilities in mobile apps and devices through Android Runtime and IPC endpoint interaction..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.