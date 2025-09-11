Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Attic M365 FREE is a commercial anti-phishing tool by Attic Security. PhishingBox KillPhish is a commercial anti-phishing tool by PhishingBox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best anti-phishing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB security teams protecting Microsoft 365 will benefit most from Attic M365 FREE because it stops AiTM phishing attacks that bypass MFA, the attack class traditional email filters miss entirely. The tool deploys in five minutes with no payment required, making it immediately useful for resource-constrained teams, and its real-time detection of fake login pages covers both NIST PR.AA and DE.CM functions simultaneously. Skip this if your organization needs protection beyond Microsoft 365 or runs a heterogeneous SaaS stack; Attic is deliberately focused on one platform and one threat vector.
Teams managing email risk across Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace who need their users to actually report threats should pick PhishingBox KillPhish, since the integrated reporting button plus live inbox training measurably shifts user behavior away from silent deletion. The vendor's Net Reporter Score directly tracks whether your workforce is becoming a reliable detection layer, which covers the PR.AT and DE.CM gaps most smaller security teams ignore. Skip this if you need advanced sandbox detonation or threat intelligence feeds; KillPhish is deliberately focused on making your users your first line of defense, not replacing your email gateway.
Protects Microsoft 365 users from phishing attacks using fake login pages
Email threat scanning and reporting add-in for Microsoft 365 and Google
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Common questions about comparing Attic M365 FREE vs PhishingBox KillPhish for your anti-phishing needs.
Attic M365 FREE: Protects Microsoft 365 users from phishing attacks using fake login pages. built by Attic Security. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages, Red alarm screen warning when accessing fraudulent pages, Authenticity seal display on official Microsoft 365 login pages..
PhishingBox KillPhish: Email threat scanning and reporting add-in for Microsoft 365 and Google. built by PhishingBox. Core capabilities include AI-powered email threat scanning and analysis, Email risk scoring based on multiple threat indicators, Phishing email reporting button for users..
Both serve the Anti-Phishing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attic M365 FREE differentiates with Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages, Red alarm screen warning when accessing fraudulent pages, Authenticity seal display on official Microsoft 365 login pages. PhishingBox KillPhish differentiates with AI-powered email threat scanning and analysis, Email risk scoring based on multiple threat indicators, Phishing email reporting button for users.
Attic M365 FREE is developed by Attic Security. PhishingBox KillPhish is developed by PhishingBox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attic M365 FREE integrates with Microsoft 365. PhishingBox KillPhish integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Outlook, PhishingBox Phishing Simulator. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Attic M365 FREE and PhishingBox KillPhish serve similar Anti-Phishing use cases: both are Anti-Phishing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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