Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Attic M365 FREE is a commercial anti-phishing tool by Attic Security. Obsidian Browser Ext. for SaaS Spear Phishing is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Obsidian Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best anti-phishing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB security teams protecting Microsoft 365 will benefit most from Attic M365 FREE because it stops AiTM phishing attacks that bypass MFA, the attack class traditional email filters miss entirely. The tool deploys in five minutes with no payment required, making it immediately useful for resource-constrained teams, and its real-time detection of fake login pages covers both NIST PR.AA and DE.CM functions simultaneously. Skip this if your organization needs protection beyond Microsoft 365 or runs a heterogeneous SaaS stack; Attic is deliberately focused on one platform and one threat vector.
Obsidian Browser Ext. for SaaS Spear Phishing
Security teams protecting SaaS environments from credential theft will find Obsidian Browser Ext. the rare phishing tool that actually stops attacks before the user submits credentials, thanks to real-time content analysis that catches zero-day spear phishing without network inspection. The NIST Adverse Event Analysis coverage means you get context around each blocked attempt,which users are targeted, which apps compromised,turning detection into actionable threat intel. Skip this if your org needs endpoint-to-network detection parity; Obsidian is browser-only and won't catch phishing that sidesteps the extension entirely.
Protects Microsoft 365 users from phishing attacks using fake login pages
Browser ext. that blocks SaaS spear phishing via real-time content analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Attic M365 FREE vs Obsidian Browser Ext. for SaaS Spear Phishing for your anti-phishing needs.
Attic M365 FREE: Protects Microsoft 365 users from phishing attacks using fake login pages. built by Attic Security. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages, Red alarm screen warning when accessing fraudulent pages, Authenticity seal display on official Microsoft 365 login pages..
Obsidian Browser Ext. for SaaS Spear Phishing: Browser ext. that blocks SaaS spear phishing via real-time content analysis. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of phishing sites to prevent credential submission, Visual and content analysis for zero-day phishing detection, Applied threat intelligence with pre-built detection rules from observed campaigns..
Both serve the Anti-Phishing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attic M365 FREE differentiates with Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages, Red alarm screen warning when accessing fraudulent pages, Authenticity seal display on official Microsoft 365 login pages. Obsidian Browser Ext. for SaaS Spear Phishing differentiates with Real-time blocking of phishing sites to prevent credential submission, Visual and content analysis for zero-day phishing detection, Applied threat intelligence with pre-built detection rules from observed campaigns.
Attic M365 FREE is developed by Attic Security. Obsidian Browser Ext. for SaaS Spear Phishing is developed by Obsidian Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attic M365 FREE and Obsidian Browser Ext. for SaaS Spear Phishing serve similar Anti-Phishing use cases: both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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