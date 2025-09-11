Attic M365 FREE: Protects Microsoft 365 users from phishing attacks using fake login pages. built by Attic Security. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages, Red alarm screen warning when accessing fraudulent pages, Authenticity seal display on official Microsoft 365 login pages..

Obsidian Browser Ext. for SaaS Spear Phishing: Browser ext. that blocks SaaS spear phishing via real-time content analysis. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of phishing sites to prevent credential submission, Visual and content analysis for zero-day phishing detection, Applied threat intelligence with pre-built detection rules from observed campaigns..

Both serve the Anti-Phishing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.