Attic M365 FREE: Protects Microsoft 365 users from phishing attacks using fake login pages. built by Attic Security. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages, Red alarm screen warning when accessing fraudulent pages, Authenticity seal display on official Microsoft 365 login pages..

Mailinblack Protect: Anti-spearphishing solution protecting orgs from targeted email attacks. built by mailinblack. Core capabilities include SPF validation, Typosquatting detection, Emergency semantics analysis..

Both serve the Anti-Phishing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.