Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Attic M365 FREE is a commercial anti-phishing tool by Attic Security. Mailinblack Protect is a commercial anti-phishing tool by mailinblack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best anti-phishing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB security teams protecting Microsoft 365 will benefit most from Attic M365 FREE because it stops AiTM phishing attacks that bypass MFA, the attack class traditional email filters miss entirely. The tool deploys in five minutes with no payment required, making it immediately useful for resource-constrained teams, and its real-time detection of fake login pages covers both NIST PR.AA and DE.CM functions simultaneously. Skip this if your organization needs protection beyond Microsoft 365 or runs a heterogeneous SaaS stack; Attic is deliberately focused on one platform and one threat vector.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spearphishing variants will find Mailinblack Protect's typosquatting detection and sender impersonation blocking actually stops the attacks that slip past your existing gateway. Its deep learning model catches polymorphic threats without requiring constant rule updates, and the cloud-native deployment means no appliance overhead. Skip this if your organization needs post-breach response automation or extensive user behavior analytics; Mailinblack is built for prevention, not forensics.
Protects Microsoft 365 users from phishing attacks using fake login pages
Anti-spearphishing solution protecting orgs from targeted email attacks
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Common questions about comparing Attic M365 FREE vs Mailinblack Protect for your anti-phishing needs.
Attic M365 FREE: Protects Microsoft 365 users from phishing attacks using fake login pages. built by Attic Security. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages, Red alarm screen warning when accessing fraudulent pages, Authenticity seal display on official Microsoft 365 login pages..
Mailinblack Protect: Anti-spearphishing solution protecting orgs from targeted email attacks. built by mailinblack. Core capabilities include SPF validation, Typosquatting detection, Emergency semantics analysis..
Both serve the Anti-Phishing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attic M365 FREE differentiates with Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages, Red alarm screen warning when accessing fraudulent pages, Authenticity seal display on official Microsoft 365 login pages. Mailinblack Protect differentiates with SPF validation, Typosquatting detection, Emergency semantics analysis.
Attic M365 FREE is developed by Attic Security. Mailinblack Protect is developed by mailinblack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attic M365 FREE and Mailinblack Protect serve similar Anti-Phishing use cases: both are Anti-Phishing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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