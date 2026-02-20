Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attestiv Fake Image Detector is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Attestiv. Polygraf AI Data Provenance is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Polygraf AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and communications teams handling user-generated content or supply chain imagery will get the most from Attestiv Fake Image Detector because it catches both AI-generated and manually manipulated images in real time, blocking deepfakes before they circulate internally or externally. The tool maps directly to NIST DE.AE (Adverse Event Analysis), meaning it spots the anomaly itself rather than just flagging suspicious metadata. Skip this if your use case is isolated identity verification or liveness detection; Attestiv is built for volume screening across image libraries, not single-frame authentication.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume content risk,marketing, communications, legal review,should evaluate Polygraf AI Data Provenance for its source tracing capability, which catches synthetic or manipulated files before they circulate internally. The 98%+ fraud detection accuracy and real-time visibility into modified content address the DE.CM and DE.AE functions that most organizations still handle manually. Skip this if your deepfake risk is theoretical rather than operational, or if you need detection integrated with response automation; Polygraf focuses narrowly on identifying and authenticating content, not orchestrating downstream actions.
AI-powered software that detects manipulated or fake images.
AI-powered platform to detect deepfakes & authenticate content provenance.
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Common questions about comparing Attestiv Fake Image Detector vs Polygraf AI Data Provenance for your deepfake detection needs.
Attestiv Fake Image Detector: AI-powered software that detects manipulated or fake images. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include Fake image detection, AI-generated image identification, Image manipulation analysis..
Polygraf AI Data Provenance: AI-powered platform to detect deepfakes & authenticate content provenance. built by Polygraf AI. Core capabilities include Deepfake content detection across prompts, files, and calls, Content provenance authentication layer, Source tracing for digital content..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attestiv Fake Image Detector differentiates with Fake image detection, AI-generated image identification, Image manipulation analysis. Polygraf AI Data Provenance differentiates with Deepfake content detection across prompts, files, and calls, Content provenance authentication layer, Source tracing for digital content.
Attestiv Fake Image Detector is developed by Attestiv. Polygraf AI Data Provenance is developed by Polygraf AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attestiv Fake Image Detector and Polygraf AI Data Provenance serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools, both cover Content Authenticity. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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