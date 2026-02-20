Attestiv Fake Image Detector

Security and communications teams handling user-generated content or supply chain imagery will get the most from Attestiv Fake Image Detector because it catches both AI-generated and manually manipulated images in real time, blocking deepfakes before they circulate internally or externally. The tool maps directly to NIST DE.AE (Adverse Event Analysis), meaning it spots the anomaly itself rather than just flagging suspicious metadata. Skip this if your use case is isolated identity verification or liveness detection; Attestiv is built for volume screening across image libraries, not single-frame authentication.