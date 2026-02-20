Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attestiv Analysis Starter Service is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Attestiv. Polygraf AI Data Provenance is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Polygraf AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Attestiv Analysis Starter Service
Startups and SMBs handling user-generated content or facing synthetic media fraud will find real value in Attestiv Analysis Starter Service because it catches deepfakes and AI-generated content at scale without requiring forensics expertise. The service maps directly to NIST DE.AE (anomaly detection) and RS.AN (incident investigation), meaning you get both flagging and analysis in one workflow. Skip this if your primary concern is recovering from a breach rather than preventing spoofed media from entering your systems in the first place; Attestiv prioritizes detection over post-incident forensics.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume content risk,marketing, communications, legal review,should evaluate Polygraf AI Data Provenance for its source tracing capability, which catches synthetic or manipulated files before they circulate internally. The 98%+ fraud detection accuracy and real-time visibility into modified content address the DE.CM and DE.AE functions that most organizations still handle manually. Skip this if your deepfake risk is theoretical rather than operational, or if you need detection integrated with response automation; Polygraf focuses narrowly on identifying and authenticating content, not orchestrating downstream actions.
Entry-level media authenticity analysis service for deepfake detection.
AI-powered platform to detect deepfakes & authenticate content provenance.
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Common questions about comparing Attestiv Analysis Starter Service vs Polygraf AI Data Provenance for your deepfake detection needs.
Attestiv Analysis Starter Service: Entry-level media authenticity analysis service for deepfake detection. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include Digital media authenticity analysis, Deepfake and synthetic content detection, Tampered image and video identification..
Polygraf AI Data Provenance: AI-powered platform to detect deepfakes & authenticate content provenance. built by Polygraf AI. Core capabilities include Deepfake content detection across prompts, files, and calls, Content provenance authentication layer, Source tracing for digital content..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attestiv Analysis Starter Service differentiates with Digital media authenticity analysis, Deepfake and synthetic content detection, Tampered image and video identification. Polygraf AI Data Provenance differentiates with Deepfake content detection across prompts, files, and calls, Content provenance authentication layer, Source tracing for digital content.
Attestiv Analysis Starter Service is developed by Attestiv. Polygraf AI Data Provenance is developed by Polygraf AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attestiv Analysis Starter Service and Polygraf AI Data Provenance serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools, both cover Content Authenticity. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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