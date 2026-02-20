Startups and SMBs handling user-generated content or facing synthetic media fraud will find real value in Attestiv Analysis Starter Service because it catches deepfakes and AI-generated content at scale without requiring forensics expertise. The service maps directly to NIST DE.AE (anomaly detection) and RS.AN (incident investigation), meaning you get both flagging and analysis in one workflow. Skip this if your primary concern is recovering from a breach rather than preventing spoofed media from entering your systems in the first place; Attestiv prioritizes detection over post-incident forensics.

Attestiv Fake Image Detector

Security and communications teams handling user-generated content or supply chain imagery will get the most from Attestiv Fake Image Detector because it catches both AI-generated and manually manipulated images in real time, blocking deepfakes before they circulate internally or externally. The tool maps directly to NIST DE.AE (Adverse Event Analysis), meaning it spots the anomaly itself rather than just flagging suspicious metadata. Skip this if your use case is isolated identity verification or liveness detection; Attestiv is built for volume screening across image libraries, not single-frame authentication.