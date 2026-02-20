Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attestiv Fake Image Detector is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Attestiv. GetReal Security is a commercial deepfake detection tool by GetReal. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and communications teams handling user-generated content or supply chain imagery will get the most from Attestiv Fake Image Detector because it catches both AI-generated and manually manipulated images in real time, blocking deepfakes before they circulate internally or externally. The tool maps directly to NIST DE.AE (Adverse Event Analysis), meaning it spots the anomaly itself rather than just flagging suspicious metadata. Skip this if your use case is isolated identity verification or liveness detection; Attestiv is built for volume screening across image libraries, not single-frame authentication.
Security leaders protecting against AI-driven fraud and synthetic media attacks should choose GetReal Security for its combination of real-time stream verification and forensic analysis that catches deepfakes before they damage operations. The platform covers both detection and response across NIST DE.AE and RS.AN, with practical incident response assessments that move beyond detection into actual remediation. Skip this if your primary concern is credential stuffing or traditional account compromise; GetReal's strength lies in audio, video, and biometric spoofing, not password-based attacks.
AI-powered software that detects manipulated or fake images.
Platform for detecting and defending against deepfakes and AI-driven deception
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Common questions about comparing Attestiv Fake Image Detector vs GetReal Security for your deepfake detection needs.
Attestiv Fake Image Detector: AI-powered software that detects manipulated or fake images. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include Fake image detection, AI-generated image identification, Image manipulation analysis..
GetReal Security: Platform for detecting and defending against deepfakes and AI-driven deception. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time audio and video stream verification, Forensic analysis of image, audio, and video files, Deepfake awareness training programs..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attestiv Fake Image Detector differentiates with Fake image detection, AI-generated image identification, Image manipulation analysis. GetReal Security differentiates with Real-time audio and video stream verification, Forensic analysis of image, audio, and video files, Deepfake awareness training programs.
Attestiv Fake Image Detector is developed by Attestiv. GetReal Security is developed by GetReal. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attestiv Fake Image Detector and GetReal Security serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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