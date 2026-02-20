Attestiv Fake Image Detector: AI-powered software that detects manipulated or fake images. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include Fake image detection, AI-generated image identification, Image manipulation analysis..

GetReal Security: Platform for detecting and defending against deepfakes and AI-driven deception. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time audio and video stream verification, Forensic analysis of image, audio, and video files, Deepfake awareness training programs..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.