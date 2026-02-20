Attestiv Cybersecurity Deepfake Detection: AI-based detection of deepfake media for cybersecurity threat mitigation. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for images, video, and audio, AI-based media authenticity verification, Detection of synthetically generated or manipulated content..

GetReal Security: Platform for detecting and defending against deepfakes and AI-driven deception. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time audio and video stream verification, Forensic analysis of image, audio, and video files, Deepfake awareness training programs..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.