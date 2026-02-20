Attestiv Document Fraud Detection: AI-based software to detect fraudulent or tampered documents. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include AI-powered detection of fraudulent or tampered documents, Document authenticity analysis, Identification of digitally altered or manipulated content..

Reality Defender RealCall: Deepfake detection for telephony audio streams using deep-learning models. built by Reality Defender. Core capabilities include Deep-learning ensemble model analysis of call audio streams, Detection of signs of manipulation or synthetic audio generation, Rapid upload and authenticity verification of audio media..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.