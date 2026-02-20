Attestiv Analysis Starter Service: Entry-level media authenticity analysis service for deepfake detection. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include Digital media authenticity analysis, Deepfake and synthetic content detection, Tampered image and video identification..

Attestiv Document Fraud Detection: AI-based software to detect fraudulent or tampered documents. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include AI-powered detection of fraudulent or tampered documents, Document authenticity analysis, Identification of digitally altered or manipulated content..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.