Attestiv Cybersecurity Deepfake Detection: AI-based detection of deepfake media for cybersecurity threat mitigation. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for images, video, and audio, AI-based media authenticity verification, Detection of synthetically generated or manipulated content..

Reality Defender RealCall: Deepfake detection for telephony audio streams using deep-learning models. built by Reality Defender. Core capabilities include Deep-learning ensemble model analysis of call audio streams, Detection of signs of manipulation or synthetic audio generation, Rapid upload and authenticity verification of audio media..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.