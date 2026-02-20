Attestiv Document Fraud Detection: AI-based software to detect fraudulent or tampered documents. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include AI-powered detection of fraudulent or tampered documents, Document authenticity analysis, Identification of digitally altered or manipulated content..

GetReal Security: Platform for detecting and defending against deepfakes and AI-driven deception. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time audio and video stream verification, Forensic analysis of image, audio, and video files, Deepfake awareness training programs..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.