Attestiv Deepfake Detection for HR: Detects deepfake media in HR workflows to prevent identity fraud. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for video and media submitted in HR processes, AI-generated content identification, Identity fraud prevention in remote hiring workflows..

Reality Defender RealCall: Deepfake detection for telephony audio streams using deep-learning models. built by Reality Defender. Core capabilities include Deep-learning ensemble model analysis of call audio streams, Detection of signs of manipulation or synthetic audio generation, Rapid upload and authenticity verification of audio media..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.