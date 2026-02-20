Attestiv Deepfake Detection for HR: Detects deepfake media in HR workflows to prevent identity fraud. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for video and media submitted in HR processes, AI-generated content identification, Identity fraud prevention in remote hiring workflows..

GetReal Protect: Detects deepfakes in real-time during video interviews. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake detection during video interviews, Integration with videoconferencing platforms, Detection of fake job candidates..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.