Attestiv Cybersecurity Deepfake Detection: AI-based detection of deepfake media for cybersecurity threat mitigation. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for images, video, and audio, AI-based media authenticity verification, Detection of synthetically generated or manipulated content..

GetReal Protect: Detects deepfakes in real-time during video interviews. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake detection during video interviews, Integration with videoconferencing platforms, Detection of fake job candidates..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.