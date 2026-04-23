Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attaxion is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Attaxion. Webanalyze is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Reconnaissance teams and penetration testers building asset inventories at scale will get the most from Webanalyze; it detects technologies across thousands of targets in a single run where manual fingerprinting would take weeks. The tool sits on 1,058 GitHub stars and runs free, making it a no-friction addition to existing scanning workflows. Skip this if you need real-time monitoring of your own stack or vulnerability correlation; Webanalyze identifies what's running, not what's broken.
Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction.
An automated tool for identifying technologies used on websites with mass scanning capabilities, based on the Wappalyzer detection engine.
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Common questions about comparing Attaxion vs Webanalyze for your external attack surface management needs.
Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..
Webanalyze: An automated tool for identifying technologies used on websites with mass scanning capabilities, based on the Wappalyzer detection engine..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attaxion is developed by Attaxion. Webanalyze is open-source with 1,058 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attaxion and Webanalyze serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Key differences: Attaxion is Commercial while Webanalyze is Free, Webanalyze is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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