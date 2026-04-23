IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks)

Threat hunters and red teamers with in-house infrastructure will extract real value from IVRE because it bundles passive DNS, active scanning, and data aggregation into a single framework you control entirely, eliminating vendor lock-in on recon workflows. The 3,964 GitHub stars reflect active use in offensive security circles, and the free pricing means you pay only for the infrastructure you run it on. This is not for teams expecting a managed SaaS experience or those who need hunting automation built in; IVRE requires familiarity with command-line tools and willingness to integrate data sources yourself.