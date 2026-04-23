Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..

CyCognito Remediation: External attack surface mgmt platform with remediation acceleration features. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Risk-based prioritization of security issues, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Active security testing on live assets..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.