Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attaxion is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Attaxion. Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cobalt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track what's actually exposed on the internet should start here; Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring finds shadow IT and unmapped assets that traditional vulnerability scans miss through daily domain reconnaissance. The daily scan cadence and first-seen timestamps give you continuous monitoring that actually maps to NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, which most ASM tools only pretend to cover. Skip this if your organization doesn't have verified domain ownership set up or if you need pentest orchestration beyond coverage tracking; Cobalt is asset discovery and exposure evaluation, not a replacement for active vulnerability management.
Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction.
Continuous external asset discovery and monitoring with daily domain scans.
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Common questions about comparing Attaxion vs Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring for your external attack surface management needs.
Attaxion: Agentless EASM platform for asset discovery, exposure mgmt & risk reduction. built by Attaxion. Core capabilities include Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing..
Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring: Continuous external asset discovery and monitoring with daily domain scans. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and cataloging of all internet-facing assets under verified domains, Daily domain scans to detect new hosts, port modifications, and certificate updates, Shadow IT identification by mapping previously unknown external assets..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attaxion differentiates with Agentless external asset discovery, Continuous exposure monitoring and risk prioritization, Automated web application security testing. Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring differentiates with Automated discovery and cataloging of all internet-facing assets under verified domains, Daily domain scans to detect new hosts, port modifications, and certificate updates, Shadow IT identification by mapping previously unknown external assets.
Attaxion is developed by Attaxion. Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring is developed by Cobalt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attaxion and Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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