AttackIQ Adversarial Exposure Validation: Continuous security control validation platform using adversary emulation. built by AttackIQ. Core capabilities include Continuous automated security control validation, MITRE ATT&CK-aligned adversary emulation, Production-safe attack simulation..

Pentera Pentera Platform: Automated security validation platform for testing attack surfaces continuously. built by Pentera. Core capabilities include Automated attack emulation across internal networks, external surfaces, and cloud environments, Agentless architecture with distributed attack orchestration, AI-powered automated remediation workflows with SLA tracking and revalidation..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.