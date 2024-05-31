AttackIQ Adversarial Exposure Validation

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will get the most from AttackIQ Adversarial Exposure Validation because it actually tells you which exposures attackers can chain together into working kill chains, not just which CVEs exist. The platform validates that your controls actually stop those chains in production, and covers NIST ID and Detect functions across asset management, risk assessment, and continuous monitoring. Skip this if your team lacks the ops maturity to act on dynamic risk scoring and remediation retesting cycles; it demands active tuning, not passive alerting.