Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Liongard. ThreatAware is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ThreatAware. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise financial services teams need Liongard's Attack Surface Management for the 18-month configuration timeline, which catches drift and misconfigurations competitors miss by comparing assets against historical baselines rather than just current state. The platform maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM through automated discovery and continuous monitoring, giving compliance teams audit evidence that actually holds up in financial exams. Skip this if you're looking for vulnerability scanning or remediation orchestration; Liongard finds what exists and tracks how it changes, not what's broken about it.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl need ThreatAware primarily for its duplicate elimination via timeline-matching, which actually stops you from chasing phantom inventory across your IT estate. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 asset and monitoring domains, with particular strength in ID.AM and DE.CM through real-time device and application tracking paired with continuous control validation across EDR, MFA, and encryption. Skip this if your organization needs deep incident response automation or threat hunting; ThreatAware prioritizes visibility and compliance over detection, and its 32-person vendor means patchy integrations with niche security tools.
Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery
Centralized platform for asset visibility and continuous security control validation.
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Common questions about comparing Attack Surface Management vs ThreatAware for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Attack Surface Management: Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery. built by Liongard. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting..
ThreatAware: Centralized platform for asset visibility and continuous security control validation. built by ThreatAware. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery with duplicate elimination via timeline-matching technology, Continuous security control validation (EDR, MFA, encryption coverage), Real-time device and application inventory across the entire IT estate..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting. ThreatAware differentiates with Automated asset discovery with duplicate elimination via timeline-matching technology, Continuous security control validation (EDR, MFA, encryption coverage), Real-time device and application inventory across the entire IT estate.
Attack Surface Management is developed by Liongard. ThreatAware is developed by ThreatAware. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attack Surface Management and ThreatAware serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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