Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Liongard. Axonius Software Assets is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise financial services teams need Liongard's Attack Surface Management for the 18-month configuration timeline, which catches drift and misconfigurations competitors miss by comparing assets against historical baselines rather than just current state. The platform maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM through automated discovery and continuous monitoring, giving compliance teams audit evidence that actually holds up in financial exams. Skip this if you're looking for vulnerability scanning or remediation orchestration; Liongard finds what exists and tracks how it changes, not what's broken about it.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow IT will see immediate ROI from Axonius Software Assets because it actually finds unmanaged devices instead of just cataloging the ones you know about. The agentless discovery across managed and unmanaged endpoints cuts through the noise that kills most software inventory projects, and covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA simultaneously, which matters when you're trying to prove asset hygiene to auditors. Skip this if your environment is locked down to fewer than 500 endpoints or you need tight integration with a specific SIEM; Axonius is built for sprawl, not simplicity.
Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery
Software asset inventory & lifecycle mgmt platform for visibility & control
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Common questions about comparing Attack Surface Management vs Axonius Software Assets for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Attack Surface Management: Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery. built by Liongard. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting..
Axonius Software Assets: Software asset inventory & lifecycle mgmt platform for visibility & control. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified software catalog aggregating data from multiple sources, Agentless software inventory across managed and unmanaged devices, Software lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting. Axonius Software Assets differentiates with Unified software catalog aggregating data from multiple sources, Agentless software inventory across managed and unmanaged devices, Software lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning.
Attack Surface Management is developed by Liongard. Axonius Software Assets is developed by Axonius. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attack Surface Management and Axonius Software Assets serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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