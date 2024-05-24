Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Atlassian Crowd Connector vs OpenIAM? Atlassian Crowd Connector, OpenIAM are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. Atlassian Crowd Connector IAM connector for Atlassian Crowd user provisioning and lifecycle management. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Atlassian Crowd Connector vs OpenIAM? The choice between Atlassian Crowd Connector vs OpenIAM depends on your specific requirements. Atlassian Crowd Connector is a commercial solution, while OpenIAM is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Atlassian Crowd Connector vs OpenIAM? Atlassian Crowd Connector is Commercial, OpenIAM is Free. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Atlassian Crowd Connector a good alternative to OpenIAM? Yes, Atlassian Crowd Connector can be considered as an alternative to OpenIAM for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.