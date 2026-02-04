Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Atlas Systems ComplyScore® is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Atlas Systems. Vanta Third Party Risk Management is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Vanta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried in vendor questionnaires will see immediate ROI from Atlas Systems ComplyScore® because its AI pre-fills assessments to 60% completion and auto-maps evidence to 30+ compliance frameworks, cutting onboarding cycles from weeks to days. The platform's real-time continuous monitoring and multi-dimensional risk scoring with transparent factor attribution address NIST GV.SC and ID.RA requirements without requiring manual risk recalculation after every change. Skip this if your vendor base is under 50 third parties or if you need deep forensic investigation capabilities; ComplyScore assumes you want speed and compliance readiness over investigative depth.
Vanta Third Party Risk Management
Security and compliance teams managing 50+ vendors will find Vanta Third Party Risk Management worth the deployment time because its AI-powered document analysis actually extracts evidence from vendor submissions instead of just flagging what's missing. The automated vendor discovery catches shadow IT that procurement doesn't know about, and continuous monitoring of vendor attack surfaces means you're not running assessments in a vacuum. Skip this if your vendor base is under 20 or if you need deep technical vulnerability scanning; Vanta prioritizes attestation and behavioral risk over granular CVE tracking.
AI-driven TPRM platform automating vendor onboarding, risk assessment, and compliance.
Third-party risk mgmt platform for vendor security assessments & monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Atlas Systems ComplyScore® vs Vanta Third Party Risk Management for your third-party risk management needs.
Atlas Systems ComplyScore®: AI-driven TPRM platform automating vendor onboarding, risk assessment, and compliance. built by Atlas Systems. Core capabilities include Auto-enriched vendor profiles populated from registries, certifications, and domain intelligence, AI-pre-filled questionnaires starting 60% complete with real-time vendor guidance, AI document intelligence scanning SOC 2 reports, policies, and certificates for control gaps..
Vanta Third Party Risk Management: Third-party risk mgmt platform for vendor security assessments & monitoring. built by Vanta. Core capabilities include Automated vendor security assessments, AI-powered document analysis and evidence extraction, Automated vendor discovery and shadow IT identification..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Atlas Systems ComplyScore® differentiates with Auto-enriched vendor profiles populated from registries, certifications, and domain intelligence, AI-pre-filled questionnaires starting 60% complete with real-time vendor guidance, AI document intelligence scanning SOC 2 reports, policies, and certificates for control gaps. Vanta Third Party Risk Management differentiates with Automated vendor security assessments, AI-powered document analysis and evidence extraction, Automated vendor discovery and shadow IT identification.
Atlas Systems ComplyScore® is developed by Atlas Systems. Vanta Third Party Risk Management is developed by Vanta. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Atlas Systems ComplyScore® integrates with Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), RiskRecon, SecurityScorecard, Shodan. Vanta Third Party Risk Management integrates with Procurement systems. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Atlas Systems ComplyScore® and Vanta Third Party Risk Management serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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